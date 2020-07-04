Video Streaming Market Share Will Exhibit a Prominent Uptick in 2020

The factors positively influencing the market growth are the rising popularity of video streaming in developing nations, growing internet connectivity, and the rising popularity of social media platforms. The accessing of the on-demand or live viewing of the content as per a consumer’s preference is termed as video streaming. This has been categorized into different services, including over-the-top (OTT), pay TV, and internet protocol TV (IPTV).

One of the major drivers of the video streaming market are the surging popularity of social media platforms, which can be credited to the improved access to the internet and connectivity. For instance, an explosive growth of 99% was exhibited by the video content on media platforms, such as YouTube in 2017. Further, these platforms are now increasingly being used as an advertisement revenue model for generating income. Based on this model, YouTube has generated the maximum revenue, which is closely followed by Facebook Inc.

The categories of the video streaming market based on offering are service and solution. Between the two, in 2018, the higher revenue share of 94.6% was contributed by the solution category. Along with being extremely popular in the entertainment sector, video streaming solutions have become an important component for sales, marketing, business development, and corporate communications.