 Smart Railways Market 2020 Future Growth Insight | Know In-Depth About Key Players – Televic, Thales Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Capgemini, TOSHIBA CORPORATION,

Global smart railways market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.05% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Station

Onboard

By Solution

Passenger Information System Multimedia Information and Entertainment Solutions Network Connectivity Solutions

Freight Information System Freight Operation Management Solution Freight Tracking Solutions

Advance Security Monitoring System Video Analytics Integrated Security Systems

Rail Communication and Networking System Ground-To-Train Communications Solutions Train-To-Train Communications Solutions

Smart Ticketing System

Rail Analytics System

By Component

Video Surveillance Cameras Network and Connectivity Devices Multimedia Infotainment Displays



By Service

Professional Services Consulting Services System Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Region Included are:

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Top Players in the Market are Nokia, Siemens, INDRA SISTEMAS, S.A., IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Rail STS Ltd., Bombardier, Alstom, ALE International, ALE USA Inc. , DXC Technology Company,

