RFID Antennas Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast 2020-2026 |Omni-ID, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj

Los Angeles, United States, July 4th, 2020, – The report on the global RFID Antennas market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global RFID Antennas Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global RFID Antennas market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global RFID Antennas market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global RFID Antennas market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global RFID Antennas market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global RFID Antennas market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global RFID Antennas market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global RFID Antennas market.

Some of the Important Key player operating in this Report are: Zebra Technologies Corporation, Omni-ID, GAO RFID Inc., Impinj, Inc., Alien Technology, Confidex Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, HID Global Corporation, RFID, Inc.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global RFID Antennas industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the RFID Antennas manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Signaling System industry.

RFID Antennas Segmentation by Product

Active RFID Antennas, Passive RFID Antennas, Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others

RFID Antennas Segmentation by Application

Transportation & Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defence, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global RFID Antennas market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global RFID Antennas market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global RFID Antennas market?

• How will the global RFID Antennas market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global RFID Antennas market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 RFID Antennas Market Overview

1.1 RFID Antennas Product Overview

1.2 RFID Antennas Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active RFID Antennas

1.2.2 Passive RFID Antennas

1.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global RFID Antennas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global RFID Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global RFID Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America RFID Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe RFID Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America RFID Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global RFID Antennas Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by RFID Antennas Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by RFID Antennas Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players RFID Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers RFID Antennas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 RFID Antennas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 RFID Antennas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by RFID Antennas Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in RFID Antennas as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into RFID Antennas Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers RFID Antennas Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global RFID Antennas Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global RFID Antennas by Application

4.1 RFID Antennas Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation & Logistics

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

4.1.4 Aerospace & Defence

4.1.5 Healthcare & Life Sciences

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global RFID Antennas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global RFID Antennas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global RFID Antennas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions RFID Antennas Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America RFID Antennas by Application

4.5.2 Europe RFID Antennas by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas by Application

4.5.4 Latin America RFID Antennas by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas by Application 5 North America RFID Antennas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe RFID Antennas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America RFID Antennas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in RFID Antennas Business

10.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

10.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Omni-ID

10.2.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omni-ID Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Omni-ID RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Omni-ID Recent Development

10.3 GAO RFID Inc.

10.3.1 GAO RFID Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 GAO RFID Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GAO RFID Inc. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GAO RFID Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.3.5 GAO RFID Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Impinj, Inc.

10.4.1 Impinj, Inc. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Impinj, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Impinj, Inc. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Impinj, Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.4.5 Impinj, Inc. Recent Development

10.5 Alien Technology

10.5.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Alien Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Alien Technology RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Alien Technology RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

10.6 Confidex Ltd.

10.6.1 Confidex Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Confidex Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Confidex Ltd. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Confidex Ltd. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.6.5 Confidex Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

10.7.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Honeywell International, Inc. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Honeywell International, Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.7.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.8.5 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 NXP Semiconductors

10.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

10.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 NXP Semiconductors RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 NXP Semiconductors RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.10 HID Global Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 RFID Antennas Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 HID Global Corporation RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Development

10.11 RFID, Inc.

10.11.1 RFID, Inc. Corporation Information

10.11.2 RFID, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 RFID, Inc. RFID Antennas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 RFID, Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

10.11.5 RFID, Inc. Recent Development 11 RFID Antennas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 RFID Antennas Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 RFID Antennas Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

