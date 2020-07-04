Non-alcoholic Beverages Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends with Growth and Business Strategies by 2026 |The Coca-Cola, Suntory Beverage & Food, Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Los Angeles, United States, July 4, 2020, – The report on the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market.

Some of the Important Key player operating in this Report are: , PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola, Suntory Beverage & Food, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Arca Continental, Ito En, Uni-President China Holdings, Monster Beverage, Embotelladora Andina, Refresco Group, Britvic, Lotte Chilsung Beverage, Kagome, DyDo Group, Lassonde Industries, Tata Global Beverages, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, Fraser & Neave Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverages

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Non-alcoholic Beverages industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Non-alcoholic Beverages manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Signaling System industry.

Non-alcoholic Beverages Segmentation by Product

, Carbonated, Non-Carbonated, RTD Beverages, Hot Drinks, Sports & Energy Drinks, Specialty Drinks Non-alcoholic Beverages

Non-alcoholic Beverages Segmentation by Application

, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, Hypermarket and Supermarket, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market?

• How will the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Non-alcoholic Beverages market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Non-alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Carbonated

1.4.3 Non-Carbonated

1.4.4 RTD Beverages

1.4.5 Hot Drinks

1.4.6 Sports & Energy Drinks

1.4.7 Specialty Drinks

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Convenience Stores

1.5.3 E-commerce

1.5.4 Hypermarket and Supermarket

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Non-alcoholic Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Non-alcoholic Beverages Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-alcoholic Beverages Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages by Country

6.1.1 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages by Country

7.1.1 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverages by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 PepsiCo

11.1.1 PepsiCo Corporation Information

11.1.2 PepsiCo Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 PepsiCo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 PepsiCo Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.1.5 PepsiCo Related Developments

11.2 The Coca-Cola

11.2.1 The Coca-Cola Corporation Information

11.2.2 The Coca-Cola Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 The Coca-Cola Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 The Coca-Cola Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.2.5 The Coca-Cola Related Developments

11.3 Suntory Beverage & Food

11.3.1 Suntory Beverage & Food Corporation Information

11.3.2 Suntory Beverage & Food Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Suntory Beverage & Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Suntory Beverage & Food Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.3.5 Suntory Beverage & Food Related Developments

11.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

11.4.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.4.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Related Developments

11.5 Arca Continental

11.5.1 Arca Continental Corporation Information

11.5.2 Arca Continental Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Arca Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Arca Continental Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.5.5 Arca Continental Related Developments

11.6 Ito En

11.6.1 Ito En Corporation Information

11.6.2 Ito En Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Ito En Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Ito En Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.6.5 Ito En Related Developments

11.7 Uni-President China Holdings

11.7.1 Uni-President China Holdings Corporation Information

11.7.2 Uni-President China Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Uni-President China Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Uni-President China Holdings Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.7.5 Uni-President China Holdings Related Developments

11.8 Monster Beverage

11.8.1 Monster Beverage Corporation Information

11.8.2 Monster Beverage Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Monster Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Monster Beverage Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.8.5 Monster Beverage Related Developments

11.9 Embotelladora Andina

11.9.1 Embotelladora Andina Corporation Information

11.9.2 Embotelladora Andina Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Embotelladora Andina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Embotelladora Andina Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.9.5 Embotelladora Andina Related Developments

11.10 Refresco Group

11.10.1 Refresco Group Corporation Information

11.10.2 Refresco Group Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Refresco Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Refresco Group Non-alcoholic Beverages Products Offered

11.10.5 Refresco Group Related Developments

11.12 Lotte Chilsung Beverage

11.12.1 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Corporation Information

11.12.2 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Products Offered

11.12.5 Lotte Chilsung Beverage Related Developments

11.13 Kagome

11.13.1 Kagome Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kagome Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Kagome Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Kagome Products Offered

11.13.5 Kagome Related Developments

11.14 DyDo Group

11.14.1 DyDo Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 DyDo Group Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 DyDo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 DyDo Group Products Offered

11.14.5 DyDo Group Related Developments

11.15 Lassonde Industries

11.15.1 Lassonde Industries Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lassonde Industries Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Lassonde Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Lassonde Industries Products Offered

11.15.5 Lassonde Industries Related Developments

11.16 Tata Global Beverages

11.16.1 Tata Global Beverages Corporation Information

11.16.2 Tata Global Beverages Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Tata Global Beverages Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Tata Global Beverages Products Offered

11.16.5 Tata Global Beverages Related Developments

11.17 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group

11.17.1 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Corporation Information

11.17.2 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Products Offered

11.17.5 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Related Developments

11.18 Fraser & Neave Holdings

11.18.1 Fraser & Neave Holdings Corporation Information

11.18.2 Fraser & Neave Holdings Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Fraser & Neave Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Fraser & Neave Holdings Products Offered

11.18.5 Fraser & Neave Holdings Related Developments 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverages Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverages Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Non-alcoholic Beverages Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

