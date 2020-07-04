MMORPG Market 2027| Activision Blizzard, Amazon.com, Bright Star Studios, Electronic Arts, Giant Network Group, Jagex, NCSOFT

A massive online role-playing multiplayer (MMORPG) game is a video game that combines aspects of a role-playing video game with a massively multiplayer online game. The rising craze of gamification among millennials has led to the creation of video gamers of a virtual world where they have to deal with a virtual economy, currency, business environment, and real-time scenarios. The game developers successfully keep players engaged in role-playing games with the help of gamification technology and also encourage them to stake more real money to receive the benefits or “boosters” over the games. This strategy has also made it easier for MMORPG game publishers and developers to generate more sales by retaining older players and attracting others to participate.

The MMORPG market report aims to provide an overview of the MMORPG market with detailed market segmentation by platform, revenue model, and geography. The global MMORPG market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MMORPG market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global MMORPG market is segmented on the basis of platform, and revenue model. Based on platform, the MMORPG market is segmented into PC, mobile, and gaming console. On the basis of revenue model, the market is segmented into pay-to-play and free-to-play.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

2. Amazon.com, Inc.

3. Bright Star Studios

4. Electronic Arts Inc.

5. Giant Network Group Co., Ltd.

6. Jagex Ltd.

7. NCSOFT Corporation

8. NetEase, Inc.

9. NEXON America Inc.

10. Tencent

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global MMORPG market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The MMORPG market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the MMORPG market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South& Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the MMORPG market in these regions.

