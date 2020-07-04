INDUSTRIAL VALVES MARKET FORECAST 2020 | SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; NEWAY VALVE; SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC; FLOWSERVE CORPORATION; KITZ CORPORATION AND MORE

Industrial Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7025 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 94.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.78% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand of the product from energy & power and oil & gas industries.

Global Industrial Valves Market research report analyses key factors of the market that gives precise and accurate data and information which is useful for your business. The scope of this market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The data collected to structure Industrial Valves Market report is based on the data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using well established market statistical and coherent models. No stone is left unturned while preparing Industrial Valves Market research report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Industrial Valves Market Research Report: Schlumberger Limited; Neway valve; Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc; Flowserve Corporation; KITZ Corporation; IMI plc; Metso Corporation; The Weir Group PLC; Crane Co.; SPX Corporation; Emerson Electric Co.; Kim Valves Australia PTY Ltd.; AVK Holding A/S; Swagelok Company; Samson AG; Avcon Controls Pvt Ltd; Conbraco Industries Inc.; Forbes Marshall; Ham Let Israel Canada Ltd; Dwyer Instruments, Inc.; EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Bröer GmbH; ALFA LAVAL; Velan Inc.; CIRCOR International, Inc.; Curtiss-Wright Corporation; Danfoss; Georg Fischer Ltd.; Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC; Hitachi Metals, Ltd.; Honeywell International Inc.; ITT INC.; Mueller Water Products, Inc.; NIBCO INC.,; OKANO VALVE MFG. CO. LTD.; TechnipFMC plc; Valvitalia SpA; Xylem and DunAn.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Industrial Valves Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global industrial valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial valves market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

