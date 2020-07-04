Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Size, Share, Industry Trends | ABB; Bosch Rexroth AG; stonrobot.com; Güdel Group AG; Aerotech Inc.; DENSO CORPORATION and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global gantry (cartesian) robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 23.21 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing rate of adoption of industrial automation from various end-use industries globally.

Gantry robot, also termed as cartesian or linear robots are machinery/device/equipment which provide movements of payload in a horizontal space. These robots provide picking and placement provisions of the payload, but with modernization their applications have expanded to other applications as well. These robots provide better movement controls and accurate operations.

Market Drivers:

Higher operational capacity and efficiency of work in comparison to substitutes; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Easier to operate in limited amounts of space; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital funding for the installation and integration of these robots is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Players Mentioned in the Gantry (Cartesian) Robot Market Research Report: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.; ABB; Bosch Rexroth AG; stonrobot.com; Güdel Group AG; Aerotech Inc.; DENSO CORPORATION; TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD; IAI America, Inc.; Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH; PARKER HANNIFIN CORP; Bahr Modultechnik GmbH and Promot Automation GmbH and More

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, Güdel Group AG announced the launch of new models of higher payload gantry robots which are capable of providing 25 per cent more payload. The two-axis liner module robots have a slimmer structure and reduced maintenance requirements.

In February 2015, Güdel Group AG announced that they had acquired Sumer, this acquisition will help Güdel in expanding their capabilities in development of linear motion systems and expand the product offerings of the newly formed Güdel Sumer in relation to components, products, modules and vertically integrated linear motion technology.

