Covid-19 Impact on Clinical Chemistry Market CAGR Rapidly Growing in Coming Years | P&S Intelligence

Clinical chemistry refers to the biochemical analysis of the body fluids, where different chemical reactions are followed to determine the level of various chemical compounds. Simple chemical tests are used to detect and quantify different compounds present in blood and urine, which are the most commonly tested specimens in clinical chemistry laboratories.

The clinical chemistry market in terms of test type is categorized into the basic metabolic panel (BMP), electrolyte, liver, lipid, renal, thyroid function, and others. Among these tests, the BMP category is anticipated to hold dominant market share during the forecast period (2020–2030). This is majorly based on the growing prevalence of lifestyle-induced diseases, such as obesity and other metabolic abnormalities. Moreover, rising awareness regarding point-of-care testing further supports the growth of this category.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, is the key factor driving the growth of the clinical chemistry market. This has triggered companies to produce advanced analyzers at large scale, to aid in diagnosis. The technological innovations in clinical chemistry analyzers have enabled testing on a larger scale and led to early disease detection and specialized diagnosis in the areas of oncology, gynecology, and endocrinology mainly. The advancements comprise advanced modeling, improved pattern recognition, computer-assisted interpretation, and artificial intelligence.

However, the growing consolidation in the market is acting as an entry barrier for the new players. Further, stringent regulatory policies and high capital expenditure also obstruct the growth of the clinical chemistry market.

