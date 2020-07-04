Coronavirus Business Impact –AI in Retail Market In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations | P&S Intelligence

The technology is adopted increasingly around the world in recent years, primarily in China and India. Geographically, North America emerged as the largest ​AI in retail market in the past, particularly because of the rising deployment of AI, including NLP and machine learning technologies, by both brick-and-mortar and online retail stores.

In addition to this, a large number of established companies, such as Walmart Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, and eBay Inc., are present in the region, which are adopting different AI technologies for understanding customer behavior and enhancing the overall shopping experience. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is also expected to considerably upsurge the usage of AI in the retail industry, owing to the penetration of major e-commerce companies in the region.

Both solutions and services are offered by the AI technology, however, AI-based solutions were more in demand in 2018 in the retail industry, which is ascribed to the rising adoption of solutions by e-commerce companies in North America for providing better shopping experience to their customers.

AI in Retail Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Offering

Solution Chatbot Customer relationship management (CRM) Supply chain management (SCM) Price optimization Recommendation engine Visual search Others (fraud detection and merchandise management)

Service Professional Managed



Market Segmentation by Technology