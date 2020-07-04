Bronchoscope Market Research Report: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Applications and Growth Forecast to 2030

One of the major factors responsible for the rise in the demand for bronchoscopes is the rising incidence of lung cancer across the world. Since the last few years, there has been a massive rise in the global geriatric population and this has significantly boosted the prevalence of lung cancer across the globe. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was found to be the second-major cause of deaths across the globe in 2018, accounting for 9.6 million deaths, with lung cancer caused due to tobacco consumption responsible for almost 22.0% of all the lung cancer related deaths.

The other major factors fuelling the surge in the demand for bronchoscopes are the soaring number of technological advancements in medical instruments and healthcare industry and increasing healthcare expenditure in several countries around the world. Due to these factors, the global bronchoscope market is expected to demonstrate tremendous growth during the forecast period (2020—2030). Bronchoscopy is basically a medical procedure that involves the insertion of a thin tube through the nasal passage in order to diagnose lung disorders, such as infections and tumors, and breathing problems due to fibrosis.

Bronchoscopes are extensively used in therapeutic and diagnostic applications. Between the two, these instruments are currently observing higher usage in diagnostic applications. This is mainly attributed to the fact that the bronchoscopes are widely used for the diagnosis of airway-related diseases. In addition to this, the rising awareness amongst the people about lung diseases and the importance of their early diagnosis and detection are further contributing toward the ballooning adoption of bronchoscopes in diagnostic applications.

