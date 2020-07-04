ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN FOOD & BEVERAGES MARKET GROWTH FACTORS | ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, ABB LTD. AND MORE

Global Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Artificial intelligence in food and beverages will be defined as solutions that help in improving the supply chain of food & beverages industry. This solution provides gives other way to fulfil their customers in the lower costs. The advent usage of artificial intelligence, in the food & beverages industry has offers various advantages such as increases efficiency and execution of product delivery; increase food security and also reduces wastage of food.

Market Drivers:

The growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency

The continuously adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry.

Market Restraints:

Lack of technical AI experts will further hamper growth of the market.

Lack of initial investment.

Key Players Mentioned in the Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market Research Report: TOMRA System ASA, GREEFA, Honeywell International Inc., Martec of Whitell Ltd. Sesotec GmbH,., Key Technology Inc., Raytec Vision SpA, Rockwell Automation, ABB Ltd., Foodable Network, LLC. Startup Creator, Compac Sorting Equipment, Agco Corporation, National Recovery Technologies, Llc, Max-Ai, Buhler AG |, QualySense AG, Bratney Companies, BoMill AB, Milltec Clarfai, Inc., BBC technologies, INTELLIGENTX Brewing Co., and More

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global artificial intelligence in food & beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in food & beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Farmstead launched Fresh AI solutions, it is an B2B platform that offers AI predictive analytics business management model for food industry companies across the world. The benefit offered by the FreshAI include supermarkets, cafeterias, food production facilities, restaurants, quick service food chains, and convenience stores seeking to quickly improve their profit margins and achieve waste reduction goals.

In April 20176, Infosys Limited had launched artificial intelligence platform named as Mana. This new platform offers deep learning knowledge about food and beverages.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

