What’s Driving the Big Data Security Market Growth? Prominent Players: Hortonworks Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Gemalto NV, McAfee, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Zettaset, Pivotal Software, Inc.

A recent report published by QMI on big data security market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of big data security market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for big data security during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in big data security market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the big data security market has been segmented by component (software, services), by technology (identity, access management, security information, event management, intrusion detection system, unified threat management), by deployment model (on-premises, cloud), by organization size (small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For big data security market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the big data security market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of big data security market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for big data security market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of big data security market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for big data security market.

Major Companies: Hortonworks Inc, Cloudera, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Gemalto NV, McAfee, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Zettaset, Pivotal Software, Inc., Imperva, Centrify Corporation, Thales E-Security, Centrify Corporation, LogRhythm, Proofpoint, Inc., Fortinet, Rapid7, Inc., Fireeye, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Software

o and Services

By Technology:

o Identity

o Access Management

o Security Information

o Event Management

o Intrusion Detection System

o Unified Threat Management

By Deployment Model:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Organization Size:

o Small

o Medium-Sized Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Technology

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by Organization Size

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Technology

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Technology

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Technology

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Technology

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by Organization Size

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Technology

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

Years Covered in the Study:

Historic Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2028

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for Big data security market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in Big data security market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the Big data security market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Big data security market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

