Vehicle Tracking Systems Market to Showcase Significant Growth Via HCV Segment By 2025

HCV segment has been forecast to garner 25% of overall vehicle tracking systems market share growth by 2025. Owing to the growth in incidences of road accidents on highways, vehicle tracking systems industry will garner significant profits through extensive product application on HCVs over the years to come. As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) global status report on road safety, the incidences of road traffic deaths reached 1.35 million in the year 2018. Vehicle tracking system observes driving behavior such as sudden lane changes, over speeding, harsh braking, acceleration, driving under alcohol influence and cornering instances. These observations help HCV-operating firms to decrease the number of road accidents via warnings regarding wrong driving habits.

The demand for safe mining operations has increased as mining activities expand, which has in turn augmented vehicle tracking systems market trends. Mining firms have been keenly concentrating to improving the safety and efficiency of mines by safeguarding both mechanical and human assets. Regulations are also being mandated by governments for the safety of mining vehicles which will further augment vehicle tracking systems industry share.

The global vehicle tracking systems market size has witnessed an unprecedented growth rate owing to enhanced fleet management techniques which are reducing operation cost of managing large fleet operations. These tracking systems enable monitoring of fuel consumption, engine parameters, and driver’s behavior along with ensuring safety, thus making them an essential component in fleet management techniques.

Wireless vehicle tracking devices are being increasingly used across various business verticals in the past few years owing to low power consumption and compact size. Wireless tracking devices facilitate extensive wired interface and wireless communications that easily adapt to the tracking requirements. They consist of built-in antennas and geo fencing techniques that reduce the overall size and eliminate external antennas and wires. Since wireless vehicle tracking devices are compact in size, they integrate easily into vehicles – a factor that is positively influencing vehicle tracking systems market outlook.

The usage of vehicle tracking systems is gaining popularity in the mining industry due to the demand for safe mining operations. Mining companies are striving towards improving the safety conditions of both the mechanical assets as well as the employees. Real time tracking of mining vehicles allows the managers to have adequate information about their asset locations along with tracking the employees, in case of any emergency. Evidently, the use of tracking techniques in the mining sector is propelling the revenue scale of vehicle tracking systems market.

