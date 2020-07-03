Vehicle Analytics Market – Global & Regional Analysis, Statistics & Forecast 2028

A recent report published by QMI on vehicle analytics market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of vehicle analytics market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for vehicle analytics during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in vehicle analytics market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the vehicle analytics market has been segmented by application (predictive maintenance, warranty analytics, traffic management, safety and security management, driver and user behavior analysis, dealer performance analysis, infotainment, usage-based insurance, road charging), by component (software, services), by deployment model (on-premises, on-demand), by organization size (small and medium enterprises, large enterprises), by end-user (original equipment manufacturers, service providers, automotive dealers, fleet owners, regulatory bodies, insurers).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For vehicle analytics market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the vehicle analytics market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of vehicle analytics market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for vehicle analytics market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of vehicle analytics market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for vehicle analytics market.

Major Companies: Microsoft, IBM Corporation, IMS, Inseego Corp, SAP SE, CloudMade, TeletracNavman US Ltd., AGNIK LLC, ARI Fleet Management Company, Inquiron, HARMAN International, Genetec Inc., INRIX, WEX Inc., Noregon, Xevo, Azuga, PROCON ANALYTICS, The Infinova Group, KEDACOM, Acerta Analytics Solution Inc., 3rd Eye Truck Cameras, NOVATION ANALYTICS and Amplify MindwarePvt. Ltd. among others.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

o Predictive Maintenance

o Warranty Analytics

o Traffic Management

o Safety and Security Management

o Driver and User Behavior Analysis

o Dealer Performance Analysis

o Infotainment

o Usage-Based Insurance

o Road Charging

By Component:

o Software

o Services

By Deployment Model:

o On-Premises

o On-Demand

By Organization Size:

o Small

o Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By End-User:

o Original Equipment Manufacturers

o Service Providers

o Automotive Dealers

o Fleet Owners

o Regulatory Bodies

o Insurers

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Deployment Model

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by End-User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Deployment Model

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Model

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Model

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Deployment Model

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by End-User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Model

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by End-User

