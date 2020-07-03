User Activity Monitoring Market 2020: What are the new innovations by companies? – Rapid7, Forcepoint, Digital Guardian

A recent report published by QMI on user activity monitoring market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of user activity monitoring market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for user activity monitoring during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in user activity monitoring market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the user activity monitoring market has been segmented by component (solution,services), by technology type (behavior analytics, log management), by application area (system, application, file, network monitoring), by deployment mode (on-premise and cloud-based), by organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), by vertical (government and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For user activity monitoring market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the user activity monitoring market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of user activity monitoring market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for user activity monitoring market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of user activity monitoring market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for user activity monitoring market.

Major Companies: Micro Focus, Splunk, Rapid7, Forcepoint, Digital Guardian, Solarwinds, Securonix, Imperva, Logrhythm, Sumo Logic, Balabit, Observeit, Dtex Systems, Wallix, Teramind, Veriato, Syskit, Ekran System, Netfort, Manageengine, Cyberark, Centrify, Netwrix, Birch Grove Software, Tsfactory

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for user activity monitoring market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in user activity monitoring market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the user activity monitoring market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of user activity monitoring market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solution

o Services

By Technology Type:

o Behavior Analytics

o Log Management

By Application Area:

o System

o Application

o File

o Network Monitoring

By Deployment Mode:

o On-premise

o Cloud-based

By Organization Size:

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

o Government and Defense

o Banking

o Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o IT and Telecom

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Manufacturing

o Energy and Utilities

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Technology Type

o North America, by Application Area

o North America, by Deployment Mode

o North America, by Organization Size

o North America, by Vertical

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Technology Type

o Western Europe, by Application Area

o Western Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Western Europe, by Organization Size

o Western Europe, by Vertical

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Technology Type

o Asia Pacific, by Application Area

o Asia Pacific, by Deployment Mode

o Asia Pacific, by Organization Size

o Asia Pacific, by Vertical

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Technology Type

o Eastern Europe, by Application Area

o Eastern Europe, by Deployment Mode

o Eastern Europe, by Organization Size

o Eastern Europe, by Vertical

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Technology Type

o Middle East, by Application Area

o Middle East, by Deployment Mode

o Middle East, by Organization Size

o Middle East, by Vertical

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Technology Type

o Rest of the World, by Application Area

o Rest of the World, by Deployment Mode

o Rest of the World, by Organization Size

o Rest of the World, by Vertical

