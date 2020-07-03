Urine Collection Devices Market 2020 Market Segment, Drivers, Trends, Forecast to 2025

The study on the “Urine Collection Devices Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Urine Collection Devices market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Urine Collection Devices Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Urine Collection Devices Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Urinary collection device (UCD) is a medical product helps in managing urinary output, hygiene required for long term medical care and collection of urine sample for urinalysis which include detection of various disorders such as urinary tract infection. Urinary collection device is used as a backup to bladder urine collection system or to prevent accidental leakage primarily among patients who stay in the hospital for long time and need bed rest. Urinary collection device is also used during spaceflight, in military fighter aircraft that are not equipped with toilets help pilots to empty their bladder who are required to fly aircraft for several hours, and among patients suffering from urinary incontinence disorder. Urinary collection device also helps in minimizing the contamination of urine specimen with bacterial flora from the patients and minimize the risk of urine leakage and odor. Urinary collection device is useful during travel or where the accessibility to a toilet is difficult.

The urine collection devices market is driven by several factors such as high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and rise in the prevalence of prostate gland enlargement among geriatric population. According to an NIH study, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney disease in the general public is nearly 15%. High blood pressure and diabetes are primary causes of chronic kidney disease. Around 50% of the people suffering from chronic kidney disease are either diabetic or are suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD). Enlargement of the prostate gland is a common problem in men aged above 58 years. It causes blockage of the urinary tract, which restricts proper urination. This condition can be relieved by inserting a catheter into the urinary bladder through the urethra and emptying the bladder. If the size of the prostate gland is large, it is surgically removed in order to provide relief to the patient. Major restraints for the urinary collection devices market are side-effects of catheterization and unfavorable reimbursement policies. The catheter-associated infection is a major issue faced by patients. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), under the rule CMS-1533-FC, does not provide reimbursement for the treatment of urinary tract infections caused due to use of catheters. Thus, preventive measures are being taken in order to reduce the incidence of infections. A non-profit organization responsible for developing national urgencies and targets for performance improvement called the National Quality Forum estimates that 17% to 69% of catheter-associated urinary tract infections can be prevented with measures recommended for infection control. Maintenance of proper hygiene in order to prevent any kind of urine collection devices associated infection is the current market trend. Maintaining better hygiene conditions is expected to get more importance in the urine collection devices market during the next few years.

The Americas is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the urine collection device market throughout the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of CKD and urinary bladder disorders and the growing aging population, can also propel the growth of the urine collection devices market in this region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

B.Braun Melsungen

C.R. Brad

Coloplast

Hollister

Teleflex

Medline Industries

Medtronic

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Market Segment by Product Type

Urine Sample System

Urinary Catheter

Urine Bags

Market Segment by Application

Home Care Settings

Nursing Facilities

Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Urine Collection Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Urine Collection Devices Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Urine Collection Devices status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Urine Collection Devices manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

