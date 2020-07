Tamping Machine Market 2018 – 2028: Eminent Players – Plasser & Theurer, Harsco Corporation, MATISA MATÉRIEL INDUSTRIEL S.A. And Robel Bahnbaumaschinen Gmbh

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

Tamping Machine Market: Introduction

Tamping machine, otherwise known as ballast tamper, is a heavy machine used in tamping or packing of track ballasts underneath railway tracks, which helps make the tracks more durable. Before introduction of tamping machines, manual labor used to perform this task with the help of beaters. Tamping machines have made the task efficient, faster, more accurate and less labor-intensive.

Tamping machines are also helpful for using concrete sleepers, which cannot be lifted by hand as they usually weigh over 250 kg. Earlier tamping machines were only capable of lifting tracks and pack ballast. But with the introduction of modern tamping machines, they are capable of lining and tamping of tracks as well as parallel alignment of the railway tracks. This reduces the mechanical strain on the rails and offers more comfortable ride to freight and passenger trains. Combining both tamping and lining into a single tamping machine has helped save a lot of time and money as it is capable of performing multi-tasks efficiently.

Tamping Machine Market: Dynamics

Tamping machines are a substitute to manual labor as they perform the task faster and more efficiently. Developed economies are expected to drive the tamping machines market as the automation in industry is more affordable and welcome in countries with strong economic background. Industrial growth will be an important factor contributing to the growth of tamping machine market, as it will directly drives the demand for transportation and logistics industry.

On the basis of type, multi-purpose tamping machines are expected to lead the market as they perform both tamping and lining of tracks. This helps save cost and time of using two separate machines, in turn reducing the operational time and labor costs.

Tamping machines are heavy machines associated with high costs, which may hamper the growth of the market in some emerging countries and in countries with poor economic background. However, they are expected to flourish in developed countries and are expected to have significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Tamping Machine: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global tamping machine market has been segmented as:

Straight track tamping machines

Points and crossing tamping machines

Multi-purpose tamping machines

On the basis of industry, the global tamping machine market has been segmented as:

Railway lines construction

Railway lines maintenance

On the basis of size, the global tamping machine market has been segmented as:

Small tamping machine

Large tamping machine

Tamping Machine Market: Regional Overview

Rail transportation of goods plays an important part in growing economies like China and India to support their ever growing economies. Especially in India, railway transportation plays an important role in transportation of people and carrying goods across the country. On the other hand, the Belt and Road initiative (BRI) by China to establish a direct route between major Eurasian countries and the country will be an important driver for tamping machine market in the region during the forecast period.

These factors contribute towards Asia Pacific region having major market share in the tamping machine market in the forecast period. North America already has a vast railcar transport network, with majority of it being used for goods and cargo transportation. Due to this, the North America region is not expected to have a major growth rate in the tamping machine market, although it is expected occupy a significant market share.

Increased investments in rail network in various parts of Africa by the Chinese government is expected to drive the tamping machine market in the region during the forecast period. Europe is expected to show a steady growth rate in the tamping machine market during the forecast period owing to the already well-established railway network in the region. Japan is expected to register a slow growth in the tamping machine market during the forecast period given the maturity of technology and railway industry in the region.

Global Tamping Machine Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global tamping machine market identified across the value chain include:

Plasser & Theurer

Harsco Corporation

MATISA MATÉRIEL INDUSTRIEL S.A.

Robel Bahnbaumaschinen Gmbh

Gemac Engineering Machinery Co. Ltd.

Remputmash Group

New Sorema Ferroviaria SpA

Gemac Engineering Machinery Co Ltd

Strukton

Kalugaputmash

