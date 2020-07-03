Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, KLK Oleo

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, KLK Oleo, Emery, PTTGC, Sasol, Basf, P&G Chem, Musim Mas

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Segmentation by Product:

C8-C10 Alcohol

C12-C14 Alcohol

C14-C16 Alcohol

C16-C18 Alcohol

Others

Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Segmentation by Application:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Plasticizers

Chemical Intermediate

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 C8-C10 Alcohol

1.4.3 C12-C14 Alcohol

1.4.4 C14-C16 Alcohol

1.4.5 C16-C18 Alcohol

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.5.3 Plasticizers

1.5.4 Chemical Intermediate

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Industry

1.6.1.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kao Chem

11.1.1 Kao Chem Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kao Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Kao Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kao Chem Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.1.5 Kao Chem Recent Development

11.2 Ecogreen Oleo

11.2.1 Ecogreen Oleo Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ecogreen Oleo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Ecogreen Oleo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ecogreen Oleo Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.2.5 Ecogreen Oleo Recent Development

11.3 KLK Oleo

11.3.1 KLK Oleo Corporation Information

11.3.2 KLK Oleo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 KLK Oleo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 KLK Oleo Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.3.5 KLK Oleo Recent Development

11.4 Emery

11.4.1 Emery Corporation Information

11.4.2 Emery Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Emery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Emery Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.4.5 Emery Recent Development

11.5 PTTGC

11.5.1 PTTGC Corporation Information

11.5.2 PTTGC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 PTTGC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 PTTGC Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.5.5 PTTGC Recent Development

11.6 Sasol

11.6.1 Sasol Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Sasol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sasol Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.6.5 Sasol Recent Development

11.7 Basf

11.7.1 Basf Corporation Information

11.7.2 Basf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Basf Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Basf Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.7.5 Basf Recent Development

11.8 P&G Chem

11.8.1 P&G Chem Corporation Information

11.8.2 P&G Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 P&G Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 P&G Chem Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.8.5 P&G Chem Recent Development

11.9 Musim Mas

11.9.1 Musim Mas Corporation Information

11.9.2 Musim Mas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Musim Mas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Musim Mas Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Products Offered

11.9.5 Musim Mas Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic Fatty Alcohol Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”