Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market 2020 to 2025: Industry Scope of the Research

A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.

Solid oxide fuel cells are emission free power sources, which run on electrochemical conversion reactions. SOFC use ceramic electrolytes that are hard and non-porous in nature. As the electrolyte is a solid, the cells are not necessarily constructed in a plate-like configuration as seen in other fuel cell types. Electrical efficiency provided is around 50% to 60%. In applications designed to capture and utilize the system’s waste heat (cogeneration), the overall fuel use efficiency could top 80% to 85% and operate at very high temperatures of around 1,000°C (1,830°F). The unique properties of solid oxide fuel cell such as portability, long-term stability, easy fuel selection, and emission-free power serve this requirement. These cells have vast applications, with military applications expecting the highest growth. Planar SOFC has been identified to be the dominating fuel cell in the market for its versatility. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for SOFC with Japan and South Korea dominating the region.

The overall solid oxide fuel cells market is still in its nascent stage with existence of several untapped applications. The most prominent concern for the industry growth is the high cost of manufacturing and elongated time for charging up. SOFCs are extensively being used for power generation as it acts a clean source of energy. Due to their higher efficiency as compared to other fuel cells, SOFCs stand the most lucrative chance for further development in the coming years. Subsequently, the market has emerged highly dynamic over the period of time. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Bloom Energy,FuelCell Energy, Aisin Seiki, Siemens Energy, Protonex, LG Chem and others.

Categorization on the basis of technology includes tubular, planar and other SOFCs. Planar SOFC have the largest market demand on account of higher power ratio as compared to other SOFCs, despite high installation costs. Planar SOFC has the highest electrical efficiency that allows great potential for applications in military, leading to higher demand in the aforementioned application. Further segmentation on the basis of application includes transportation, military and portable energy purposes, as well as small & large stationery. Major SOFC application lies in military on account of portability and compact nature of these fuel cells. Power output is also higher and easier to achieve than other conventional solar cells, which is expected to positively impact the SOFC growth market during the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for SOFC. This report studies the global market size of SOFC, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the SOFC production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Bloom Energy

FuelCell Energy

Aisin Seiki

Siemens Energy

Protonex

LG Fuel Cell Systems

Acumentrics

Delphi Corp

ZTEK Corporation

Redox Power Systems

Market Segment by Product Type

Planar

Tubular

Other

Market Segment by Application

Stationary

Transportation

Portable & Military

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SOFC are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the SOFC status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key SOFC manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

