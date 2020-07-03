Solar Panel Module Market 2020: Industry Size by Type (Monocrystalline Module, Polycrystalline Module, Thin-Film Solar Module), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region- Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

A solar module is a single photovoltaic panel that is an assembly of connected solar cells. The solar cells absorb sunlight as a source of energy to generate electricity. An array of modules are used to supply power to buildings.

The Global Solar Panel Module Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026.

Increasing preference for green energy sources are some of the factors which is anticipated to drive the demand of Solar Panel Module during the forecast period. On the contrary, high manufacturing and maintenance cost than conventional energy generation technogy are some of the factors which can restrain the growth of the market.

The global Solar Panel Module market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and region, with focus on manufacturers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of Type, the market is split into

* Monocrystalline Module

* Polycrystalline Module

* Thin-Film Solar Module

* Others

On the basis of Application, the market is split into

* Residential

* Commercial

* Industrial

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

* Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

* South America- Brazil, Argentina

* Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

Key players profiled in the report includes:

1. Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

2. Canadian Solar

3. Panasonic Corporation

4. TSEC Corporation

5. Moser Baer Solar Limited

6. Sharp Corporation

7. Waxman Energy Ltd.

8. KYOCERA Corporation

9 Wuxi Suntech

10. Trina Solar

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, and regional, Type & Application market size and their forecast from 2019-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PEST analysis, and Supply Chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as agreements & joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market trends, market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term & long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Type and Application with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

* Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Solar Panel Module equipment and other related technologies

Target Audience:

* Solar Panel Module Equipment & Technology Providers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Research and Consulting Firms

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, and in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government & regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, Application trends & dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Segmentation & Scope

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Methodology

3.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

4. Global Solar Panel Module Market Overview

4.1. Introduction Market Trends

4.2. Market Trends

4.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

4.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

4.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

4.3. Global Solar Panel Module Market- Supply Chain Analysis

4.4. Global Solar Panel Module Market- Porter\’s Five Force Analysis

4.5. Technology Progress in Related Industry

4.6. Regulatory Trends

5. Global Solar Panel Module Market by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Monocrystalline Module

5.2.1. Global Monocrystalline Module Solar Panel Module Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.3. Polycrystalline Module

5.3.1. Global Polycrystalline Module Solar Panel Module Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.4. Thin-Film Solar Module

5.4.1. Global Thin-Film Solar Module Solar Panel Module Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Other Solar Panel Module Market Revenue (USD Million), 2015 – 2026

…………………………………………………Continued

