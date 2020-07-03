Smart Harvest Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2020-2027

The recent report titled “The Smart Harvest Market” and forecast to 2027 published by The Insight Partners is a focused study encompassing the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Smart Harvest market during the forecast period and analyzes the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Increasing profitability in farming through the implementation of advanced technologies is driving the demand for smart harvest market. Furthermore, growing labor issues in the agricultural field due to higher costs and availability is also projected to influence the smart harvest market significantly. Moreover, government initiatives to propel the adoption of smart harvest systems in the developed nation is expected to fuel the smart harvest market. Evolving integration of artificial intelligence and big data in farming is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The global smart harvest market is segmented on the basis of site of operation, crop type and component. Based on site of operation, the market is segmented as on-field, greenhouses and indoor farming. On the basis of the crop type the market is segmented into vegetables and fruits. On the basis of the component the market is segmented into hardware and software.

The key market players profiled in the report are: Abundant Robotics, Inc., AGROBOT, Avl Motion B.V., Deere & Company, Dogtooth Technologies, Energid Technologies Corporation., Harvest Automation, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd

The report features the market study across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. It includes country-wise analysis as well as the PEST analysis for these major regions. The impact of the political, economic, social, and technological factors on the market across these regions help in giving insightful knowledge of the favorable and unfavorable conditions for the major market players including manufacturers, investors, and shareholders.

The market study also covers the critical details on the positions and hold of the influence of the top ten players on the market. It provides detailed analysis of these global players covering their market share, financial statements for last three years, recent developments and product launches for the past five years, a descriptive SWOT analysis, and the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

