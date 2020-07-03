Smart Classroom Market Surprising Growth | Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Smart Classroom Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Smart Classroom Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global smart classroom market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 112.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and rising prevalence for digital learning is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Smart classroom is a modern learning technique which uses various technologies so that they can enhance and improve the learning experience of the children. They are also known as digital learning. Personalization, comfort, adaptability, multiplicity, connectivity, security, and openness are some of the basic components of the smart classroom. These smart classrooms use different software and hardware so that they can provide realistic learning experience to the children. Increasing urbanization in developing countries and adoption of new technology worldwide is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for digital learning is driving the market growth

Rising implementation of e- learning and digital solutions in many developing country is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is the major factor driving the market

Increasing prevalence of internet worldwide is another important factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less awareness about the benefits of smart classroom is the major factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the growth of this market

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Smart Classroom Market Research Report: Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of their new Smart Class Program along with the NGO- YUVA Unstoppable. The main aim of the launch is to start smart classes in the government schools so that they can use the new technology and make the learning fun. With this launch, company wants to improve and transform the learning experience of the children.

In April 2015, Xseed Education announced that they have acquired Pleolabs so that they can expand their business in India. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better learning facilities to the classroom so that they can provide children digital learning ecosystem. They want to change the learning systems of the schools.

