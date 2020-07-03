Scientific Data Management System Market Research Report: Global Industry Size, and Share

A scientific data management system collects information, prepares catalogs, and stores data generated by laboratory instruments, such as mass spectrometers, and colorimeters. It also manages data generated by laboratory information management system (LIMS).

The scientific data management system market on the basis of end user is categorized into laboratory, research institutes, hospitals, and others. Among these, the research institutes category accounted for the significant market share during the historical period (2014–2019). This is attributed to the increase in the number of intellectual property records, which are stored in the secured program in scientific data management system.

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the scientific data management system market during the historical period, on account of advanced healthcare systems, presence of huge number of advanced laboratories and related facilities, and presence of several market players in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is likely to witness the fastest scientific data management system growth in the coming years, cumulatively led by surging prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population. In addition, the increasing life expectancy is likely to introduce more investments in the healthcare industry of the region for technological development.

The key players in scientific data management system market are involved in adopting various strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and partnerships, to strengthen their position among competitors. For instance, in August 2019, Merck KGaA acquired BSSN Software GmbH, a Germany-based laboratory informatics company that makes data more readily accessible for analysis and long-term archiving.

Moreover, in March 2019, TIBCO Software Inc. that develops solution for application program interface (API) management and data analytics acquired SnappyData Inc., an Indian in-memory data platform provider. The acquisition was aimed to integrate TIBCO Connected Intelligence platform with unified analytics from SnappyData Inc. to enhance its analytics, data science, streaming, and data management.

