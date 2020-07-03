Precision Resistors Market 2020 by Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation 2025

The study on the “Precision Resistors Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Precision Resistors market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Precision Resistors Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Precision Resistors Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance values. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance value by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance value. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.

Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls. This report focus on the thin film resistors.

In 2019, the market size of Precision Resistors is 480 million US$ and it will reach 730 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precision Resistors. This report studies the global market size of Precision Resistors, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Precision Resistors production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Cyntec

Viking Tech Corp

Panasonic

Yageo

Walsin Technology Corporation

Bourns

TE Connectivity

Market Segment by Product Type

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

0.1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Others

Market Segment by Application

Instrumentation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Resistors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Precision Resistors market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Precision Resistors market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Precision Resistors market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Precision Resistors status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Precision Resistors manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Precision Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precision Resistors Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Precision Resistors Market Size

2.2 Precision Resistors Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Precision Resistors Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Precision Resistors Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Precision Resistors Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Precision Resistors Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Precision Resistors Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Precision Resistors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Precision Resistors Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Precision Resistors Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Precision Resistors Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

