Personal Protective Equipment Market Global Outlook, Business Opportunity, Upcoming Trends, Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Strategy, Key Players, Size, and Forecast Till 2026

Global Personal Protective Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 48.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Personal protective equipment (PPE) are the tools that ensure the basic safety and health protection of users. PPE is any appliance or device designed to be worn by an individual to minimize the exposure to hazard causing serious injury and illness in the workplace. Personal protective equipment includes items such as protective gowns, face shields, surgical masks, protective goggles, Shoes, disposable gloves and others. The rising COVID-19 pandemic threatens the healthcare system across the world. The adoption of stringent regulatory framework regarding safety of workers and rising COVID-19 cases across the world are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance according to Worldometer, the number of confirmed Corona virus positive cases were 580 on 22 January 2020 and has risen to 2.5 million number of positive corona virus cases on 21 April 2020, across the world. Furthermore, the introduction of products and strategic alliance by various market players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance, as per company’s news release on 15th April 2020, DuPont launched #TyvekTogether, a new program to increase the overall availability of Tyvek® personal protective garments to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect health care workers. However, high price of specialized clothing is the major factor restraining the growth of global Personal Protective Equipment market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Personal Protective Equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the existing infrastructure and major players in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.

3M Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ansell Limited

MSA Safety Inc.

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Sioen Industries NV

Radians, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Hands & Arm Protection Equipment

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection Equipment

Respiratory Protection Equipment

Eye & Face Protection Equipment

Head Protection Equipment

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Firefighting

Food

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Personal Protective Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

