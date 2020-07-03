Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market 2020 – Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2025

The study on the “Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Non-concentrating Solar Collector market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

A solar collector is a device that collects and/or concentrates solar radiation from the Sun. These devices are primarily used for active solar heating and allow for the heating of water for personal use. These collectors are generally mounted on the roof and must be very sturdy as they are exposed to a variety of different weather conditions. The use of these solar collectors provides an alternative for traditional domestic water heating using a water heater, potentially reducing energy costs over time. As well as in domestic settings, a large number of these collectors can be combined in an array and used to generate electricity in solar thermal power plants.

In the non-concentrating type, the collector area (the area that intercepts the solar radiation) is the same as the absorber area (the area that absorbs the radiation). Flat plate collectors (FPC) and evacuated tube collectors (ETC) are non-concentrating type collectors. These collectors are mainly designed for solar hot water and industrial process heat applications which require energy delivery at temperatures in the range of 60-250 ° C. These collectors use both diffuse and beam solar radiation and do not require tracking of the sun. They are mechanically simpler than concentrating collectors and require less maintenance.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Non-concentrating Solar Collector. This report studies the global market size of Non-concentrating Solar Collector, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Non-concentrating Solar Collector production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Greenonetec

Soletrol

Prosunpro

Bosch Thermotechnik

Viessmann

Solahart

Vaillant Group

Xne Group

Dimas

Solimpeks

Market Segment by Product Type

Copper

Aluminum

Steel

Market Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Non-concentrating Solar Collector are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Non-concentrating Solar Collector status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Non-concentrating Solar Collector manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Size

2.2 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Non-concentrating Solar Collector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Non-concentrating Solar Collector Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Non-concentrating Solar Collector Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

