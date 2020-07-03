Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Study 2020-2026 with Current and Upcoming Trends | Electron Energy Corporation, BJA Magnetics, Hitachi

“

Quality Market Research on Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Electron Energy Corporation, BJA Magnetics, Hitachi, HME Elektronik GmbH, Risheng Magnets, AMERICAN ELEMENTS, Kumar Industries

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Segmentation by Product:

Bar Magnets

U Shape Magnet

Others

Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Electronics

Power Generators

Medical Industry

Wind Power

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bar Magnets

1.4.3 U Shape Magnet

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Power Generators

1.5.5 Medical Industry

1.5.6 Wind Power

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Industry

1.6.1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

6.1.1 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

7.1.1 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Electron Energy Corporation

11.1.1 Electron Energy Corporation Corporation Information

11.1.2 Electron Energy Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Electron Energy Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Electron Energy Corporation Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.1.5 Electron Energy Corporation Recent Development

11.2 BJA Magnetics

11.2.1 BJA Magnetics Corporation Information

11.2.2 BJA Magnetics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 BJA Magnetics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BJA Magnetics Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.2.5 BJA Magnetics Recent Development

11.3 Hitachi

11.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hitachi Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

11.4 HME Elektronik GmbH

11.4.1 HME Elektronik GmbH Corporation Information

11.4.2 HME Elektronik GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 HME Elektronik GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 HME Elektronik GmbH Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.4.5 HME Elektronik GmbH Recent Development

11.5 Risheng Magnets

11.5.1 Risheng Magnets Corporation Information

11.5.2 Risheng Magnets Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Risheng Magnets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Risheng Magnets Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.5.5 Risheng Magnets Recent Development

11.6 AMERICAN ELEMENTS

11.6.1 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Corporation Information

11.6.2 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.6.5 AMERICAN ELEMENTS Recent Development

11.7 Kumar Industries

11.7.1 Kumar Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kumar Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Kumar Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Kumar Industries Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Products Offered

11.7.5 Kumar Industries Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnet Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

