Natural Cosmetics Market Demand and Research Insights by 2027

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: An Overview

The assessment period from 2019 to 2027, the global natural cosmetics market will grow at a robust rate, taking the market worth up and producing new opportunities of growth to present to the market players marking its landscape. One of the most prominent factors leading to growth in the market is growing preference for eco-friendly products. Technological innovation is also taking the market towards a higher trajectory. Marketing initiatives highlighting benefits of using natural cosmetics is also helping the market grow.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Competitors Landscape

The global natural cosmetics market is rife with notable developments – a product of proactive measures taken by its numerous players, operating its playfield, driving the growth trajectory upward and forward. The fragmented vendor landscape has the following key players marking its competitive landscape:

Burt’s Bees

100% Pure

Korres S.A.

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

L’Oréal SA

AVEENO

Weleda AG

Arbonne International LLC

Avon Product Inc.

Coty Inc.

Tata Harper

The market players resort to a variety of growth strategies in order to battle out stiff competition. These include both organic and inorganic moves by these players. Some of these include a sharp focus on marketing, forging key alliances, and product improvement. A number of brands are directing efforts towards use of new and better ingredients – a measure to launch new products with a potential to capture a higher market share. Therefore, it does not come as a surprise that technological advancement and research and development are key growth determinants in the market

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Key trends and drivers

A number of growth factors are marking the market landscape of natural cosmetics. One of the most prominent ones is growing perception among the consumers that these do not have any side effects. An overview of other prominent trends and drivers is provided below:

Increase in disposable income, particularly in developing regions of the world, is a significant factor of growth in the global natural cosmetics market over the forecast period. As affordability increases, people switch to premium products. This is a result of nations doing well on the economic front, pacing way for improved lifestyle.

Social media is a critical influence over people. As a number of influencers take to promotion of natural and organic products, demand curve for natural cosmetics market sees an upward curve. Additionally, it is quite significant to note here that a higher, more difficult to attain standard of beauty has also been established by social media. This is leading people to better care of themselves – their skin, hair, etc. This is a significant growth propeller in the global natural cosmetics market.

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Regional Analysis

Europe has been a significant region in the global natural cosmetics market, owing to numerous reasons. The trend of dominance is set to continue into the forecast period. This will translate to a number of gainful growth opportunities in the region for market players to make the most of. It is significant to note here that the dominance is primarily an outcome of ban imposed by European Union on 1300 chemicals that were used in cosmetic products. Additionally strict laws regarding proving efficacy of products are also contributing to this growth positively. Improved momentum in the beauty industry of Asia Pacific region is also set to generate a slew of new and lucrative opportunities of growth over the forecast period.

