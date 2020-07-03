Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Till 2026

“Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market is valued approximately USD 1.53 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.1% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Nanosatellite and Microsatellite are sub-segments of the Small Satellites. The term Microsatellite is used when the wet mass of the satellite is between 10 and 100kg while when the wet mass of the satellite is 1 to 10 kg it is referred to as nanosatellite. These satellites are majorly used for earth observation, communication purposes , and space research. Besides these usages, nanosatellites and microsatellites are also utilized in defense, military sector and for commercial purposes. Nanosatellites and microsatellites are basically used for research requirements and for scientific objectives on a large scale. With the increasing pace of earth observation, communication and space research the demand for these satellites has increased tremendously. Furthermore, nanosatellites are low cost bearing as compared to the traditional satellites. Hence these Satellites helps to remove the obstacles of heavy investments in the space industry. The advancement in the communications sector coupled with the rapid adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) is expected boost the market growth. As the adoption of IoT will encourage start-ups to launch their own small satellites into the space. __Also, growing government support towards companies to launch nanosatellites and microsatellites for earth observation, communication and navigation and other applications paves a concrete pathway for the market growth. However, high chances of failure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, the emerging role of small satellites in the telecom sector has enabled telecom providers to accelerate 5G deployment globally, along with creating market opportunities for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10321945

The regional analysis of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of nanosatellites and microsatellites in the region coupled with the presence of large space organizations and private companies creates a huge demand for Nanosatellites and Microsatellites. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising investments in the sector along with supporting government initiatives would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GomSpace (Denmark)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

L3Harris Technologies (US)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (US)

AAC Clyde Space (Scotland)

Planet Labs Inc. (US)

NanoAvionics Corp. (US)

Innovative Solutions In Space (Netherlands)

RUAG Holding (Switzerland)

Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (England)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software & Data Processing

Launch Services

By Type:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

By Application:

Communication

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing

Scientific Research

Biological Experiment

Others

By Vertical:

Government

Defense

Civil

Commercial

Energy and Infrastructure

Maritime and Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10321945

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911″Hand Sanitizer Market

Personal Protective Equipment Market

Potash Ores Market

Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) Market

Surgical Mask Market

Video Streaming Market

Data Acquisition Market

Video on Demand Market

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Market

Animation Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market

Graphene Battery Market

Sports Analytics Market