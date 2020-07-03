Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market research Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 – 2028: Persistence Market Research Study

Businesses across different industries are striving not only to reopen but also to grow. Business leaders are leveraging the rescue packages from the government to restructure themselves with digital conversions and agile organizational structures. They are taking swift actions to get ready for greater resilience and better productivity in a future where the usual business does not exist. The industry leaders are investing in future technologies to automate facilities and physical processes to comply with social distancing norms.

The industrial sector is transforming towards centralized and automated non-core tasks. The businesses are evaluating and re-aligning service capabilities and network models to adapt with the new normal. To overcome the impact of disrupted supply chain models, the businesses are creating transparent system with help of big data, connected ecosystem and intelligent system. Besides all the organizational level changes, the market players in industrial sector are increasing work safety precautions to fall in line with the social-distancing norms issued by the government.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Introduction

Mechanical forging press machine is used in the process of shaping a metal that is placed between two dies by applying mechanical pressure. The mechanical forging press machine converts the rotation of the motor into linear motion of the ram. The mechanical forging press machine are chosen by the end use industries based on the characteristics of manufacturing process. These mechanical forging press machines are commonly used in metal forging and sheet metal applications.

The key advantage of choosing mechanical forging press machine over hydraulic is that it is faster than the latter. In addition to that, they increase stiffness of the press structure to improve the accuracy of the forging process. The intrusion of automation solutions plays a major role in the productivity among the end users. The closed die rolling for the production of axles and wheels saves up to 30% material loss with the integrated plant solutions. Such developments is supporting the market growth of mechanical forging press machine.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Market Dynamics

The growth in the automotive industry is a key driving factor for the sales of global mechanical forging press machine market. As the developments in drive mechanism and advanced technologies get integrated the adoption rate for mechanical forging press machine has increased. The rising adoption of CNC hybrid presses is acting as a major restraint for the mechanical forging press machine market to grow at a linear growth.

The key challenging factor for the adoption rate is the high cost of mechanical forging press machine. The import of mechanical forging press machine from Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan are supporting the mechanical forging press machine market to have a potential growth. The manufacturers are getting collaborated with technology leaders for integrating control system and drive mechanism which is supporting the growth of mechanical forging press machine market.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Market segmentation

The global mechanical forging press machine market can be segmented into power range, level of automation, material type and end use.

On the basis of power range, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

300 to 500 T

501 to 1000 T

1,000 to 5,000 T

5,001 to 10,000 T

More than 10,000 T

On the basis of level of automation, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Manual

Semi-automated

CNC or computer driven control system

On the basis of material type, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Aluminum

Carbon steel

Stainless steel

Micro alloy steel

Ni based alloy

Titanium alloy

On the basis of end use, the global mechanical forging press machine market is segmented into:

Automotive industry

Aerospace & Defense industry

Oil and gas industry

Power generation industry

Material handling

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Regional Outlook

The mechanical forging press machine market is driven by Asian countries, as it is majorly supported by heavy industries such as automotive, defense, and oil and gas industries. Investments in the automotive production plants in China, India and South East Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the mechanical forging press machine market. The mechanical forging press machine market is also driven by oil and gas industries as they required heavy scale machinery products. In addition, the deployment of advanced mechanical forging press machine by integrating it with latest control system in developed economies such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan is expected to drive the mechanical forging press machine market.

Currently, the rising challenge based on high investment cost for mechanical forging press machine has affected the growth of the global mechanical forging press machine market. Regular maintenance and regulations about the safety of laborers is expected to drive the mechanical forging press machine market during the forecast period. Currently, the adoption of automated mechanical forging press machine market is growing at a faster rate as compared to the others.

Mechanical Forging Press Machine Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global mechanical forging press machine market are:

AIDA

Chin Fong

ERIE Press Systems

Fagor Arrasate

Farinia Group

Group Rhodes

Komatsu

Nidec Corporation

Schuler Presses

SHIEH YIH Machinery Industry Co., Ltd.

SMS GROUP GMBH

STAMTEC, INC.

SUTHERLAND PRESSES

Worcester Presses Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, power range, level of automation, material type and end use.

