Machine Learning Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2020-2025

Global Machine Learning industry valued approximately USD 1.02 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 45.9 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. Machine learning technology enables the computer system to read and understand the data without applying any explicit code. Machine learning is being readily adopted by organizations to gain competitive advantage as it enables them to enhance customer experience.

Major drivers of the market are increasing adoption among end use sectors, exploding big data and the urge of organizations to utilize big data capabilities and technological advancements. However lack of skilled employees is the key factor which is restraining the growth of the market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10012867

The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Verticals:

*BFSI

o Fraud and Risk Management

o Investment Prediction

o Sales and Marketing Campaign Management

o Customer Segmentation

o Digital Assistance

o Others (compliance management and credit underwriting)

-Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Disease Identification and Diagnosis

o Image Analytics

o Drug Discovery/Manufacturing

o Personalized Treatment

o Others (clinical trial research and epidemic outbreak prediction)

-Retail

o Inventory Planning

o Upsell and Cross Channel Marketing

o Segmentation and Targeting

o Recommendation engines

o Others (customer ROI and lifetime value, and customization management)

-Telecommunication

o Customer Analytics

o Network Optimization

o Network Security

o Others (digital assistance/contact centers analytics and marketing campaign analytics)

-Government and Defense

o Threat Intelligence

o Autonomous Defense system

o Others (sustainability and operational analytics)

-Manufacturing

o Predictive Maintenance

o Demand Forecasting

o Revenue Estimation

o Supply Chain Management

o Others (root cause analysis and telematics)

-Energy and Utilities

o Power/Energy Usage Analytics

o Seismic Data Processing

o Smart Grid Management

o Carbon Emission

o Others (customer specific pricing and renewable energy management)

-Others (Education, Agriculture, Media and Entertainment, and Education)

By Service:

-Professional Services

-Managed Services

Deployment Mode:

-Cloud

-On-premises

Organization Size:

-SMEs

-Large Enterprises

Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Inc, Google Inc, and Bigml, Inc. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Machine Learning Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

