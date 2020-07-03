Logistics Service Market Trends, Growth, Future Scope and Forecast, 2019-2027

he Global Logistics Service Market revenue accounted for US$ 1,122.58 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,029.38 Bn by 2027.

The growing emphasis towards achieving improved operational efficiencies coupled with the rise in popularity of outsourcing logistics operations and selected supply chain process for reducing the operational costs has gained significant traction across various industries and subsequently propelling the growth for logistics service market.

Moreover, the emergence of third-party logistics and fourth party logistics provider has further boosted the recent surge in demand for logistics service providers and resulting in the growth of logistics service market globally. Currently, some of the primary services rendered by the leading logistics provider include freight forwarding, freight management, consulting, route optimization, network analysis, project management, inventory & storage management, and supply chain consultancy among other various logistics services. Also, the versatile benefits associated with the adoption of technologically driven logistics services such as real-time tracking & monitoring, analytics, forecasting, and planning is also expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players of the logistics service market during the coming years. Thus, the logistics service market is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

CEVA Logistics PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. United Parcel Service (UPS) C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK Nippon Express FedEx DB Schenker

A holistic 360 degree approach was adhered to while performing the research for logistics service market. The overall logistics service market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with conducting exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the logistics service market. Subsequently, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis for the logistics service market. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the logistics service industry and subsequently the logistics service market.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

