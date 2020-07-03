Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market 2020:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2020-2026|BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint

In a recent study published by QY Research, titled “Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Research Report”, analysts offer an in-depth analysis of the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. The study analyzes the various aspects of the market by studying its historic and forecast data. The research report provides a Porters five force model, SWOT analysis, and PESTEL analysis of the Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. The different areas covered in the report are Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market size, drivers and restraints, segment analysis, geographic outlook, major manufacturers in the market, competitive landscape, value/volume data, marketing strategies, and expert views

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Light Vehicle Paint & Coating manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Light Vehicle Paint & Coating industry.

Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Segment By Type:

, Water-based Coating, , Solvent Coatings, , Powder Coatings, , High Solid Coatings Light Vehicle Paint & Coating

Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Segment By Application:

, Aftermarkets, OEMs

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. The keyword market in the South, America region is also expected to grow in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market include: PPG Industries, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, KCC Corporation, AkzoNobel, Cabot Corp, Eastman, Valspar, Sherwin-Williams, Strong Chemical, Kinlita, YATU Light Vehicle Paint & Coating

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Water-based Coating

1.4.3 Solvent Coatings

1.4.4 Powder Coatings

1.4.5 High Solid Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aftermarkets

1.5.3 OEMs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production by Regions

4.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 PPG Industries

8.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

8.1.2 PPG Industries Overview

8.1.3 PPG Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 PPG Industries Product Description

8.1.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

8.2 BASF

8.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

8.2.2 BASF Overview

8.2.3 BASF Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BASF Product Description

8.2.5 BASF Related Developments

8.3 Axalta Coating Systems

8.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Overview

8.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Related Developments

8.4 Nippon Paint

8.4.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

8.4.2 Nippon Paint Overview

8.4.3 Nippon Paint Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Nippon Paint Product Description

8.4.5 Nippon Paint Related Developments

8.5 Kansai Paint

8.5.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kansai Paint Overview

8.5.3 Kansai Paint Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kansai Paint Product Description

8.5.5 Kansai Paint Related Developments

8.6 KCC Corporation

8.6.1 KCC Corporation Corporation Information

8.6.2 KCC Corporation Overview

8.6.3 KCC Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 KCC Corporation Product Description

8.6.5 KCC Corporation Related Developments

8.7 AkzoNobel

8.7.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

8.7.2 AkzoNobel Overview

8.7.3 AkzoNobel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AkzoNobel Product Description

8.7.5 AkzoNobel Related Developments

8.8 Cabot Corp

8.8.1 Cabot Corp Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cabot Corp Overview

8.8.3 Cabot Corp Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cabot Corp Product Description

8.8.5 Cabot Corp Related Developments

8.9 Eastman

8.9.1 Eastman Corporation Information

8.9.2 Eastman Overview

8.9.3 Eastman Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Eastman Product Description

8.9.5 Eastman Related Developments

8.10 Valspar

8.10.1 Valspar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Valspar Overview

8.10.3 Valspar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Valspar Product Description

8.10.5 Valspar Related Developments

8.11 Sherwin-Williams

8.11.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

8.11.2 Sherwin-Williams Overview

8.11.3 Sherwin-Williams Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Sherwin-Williams Product Description

8.11.5 Sherwin-Williams Related Developments

8.12 Strong Chemical

8.12.1 Strong Chemical Corporation Information

8.12.2 Strong Chemical Overview

8.12.3 Strong Chemical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Strong Chemical Product Description

8.12.5 Strong Chemical Related Developments

8.13 Kinlita

8.13.1 Kinlita Corporation Information

8.13.2 Kinlita Overview

8.13.3 Kinlita Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Kinlita Product Description

8.13.5 Kinlita Related Developments

8.14 YATU

8.14.1 YATU Corporation Information

8.14.2 YATU Overview

8.14.3 YATU Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 YATU Product Description

8.14.5 YATU Related Developments 9 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production Forecast by Regions

10.1 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Sales Channels

11.2.2 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Distributors

11.3 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Finally, the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies. One of the major reasons behind providing market attractiveness index is to help the target audience and clients to identify the several market opportunities in the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market. Moreover, for a better understanding of the market, QY Research has also presented a key to get information about various segments of the global Light Vehicle Paint & Coating market.

