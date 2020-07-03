Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market 2020 | Present Scenario and Growth Prospects 2025

The study on the “Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Laboratory Benchtop Automation market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

To many lab scientists laboratory automation brings to mind large robotic systems, most often requiring bespoke or containment facilities and highly trained personnel. Vendors specializing in delivering such complex automated solutions have predominantly served the needs of core automation groups in pharma and biotech associated with high throughput screening (HTS), profiling, compound management, large-scale cell culture and maintenance, and more recently biospecimen storage. However, for each of these core labs there are 1,000s of others interested in more efficient ways to carry out routine, repetitive or demanding tasks. This is where the application of small-scale benchtop automation can offer numerous compelling advantages and make a big difference.

Benchtop automation consists in the use of machines of reduced size compared to large automation units found in the most resource-rich laboratories. Benchtop automation are often flexible, meaning that they can deal with many different tasks. Since many laboratories do not need to employ full-scale automation, benchtop automation can be an attractive solution for them. Also, the low-cost devices presented in the previous subsection could easily be employed as benchtop solutions in many cases.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

Hoffmann-La Roche

Danaher

Agilent Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

Robotic System

Automated Workstations

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Market Segment by Application

Research and Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

