IoT in Smart Cities Market 2020: In-Depth Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028 | Honeywell, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Huawei, Hitachi

A recent report published by QMI on IoT in smart cities market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of IoT in smart cities market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for IoT in smart cities during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in IoT in smart cities market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the IoT in smart cities market has been segmented, by component (solution, service), by application (lighting, traffic, utilities, public safety, environmental monitoring, others), by end-user (information and technology, telecommunication, government, automation, energy, others).

Companies Covered: IBM, Intel, Cisco, Huawei, Hitachi, Quantela, Microsoft, Bosch Software Innovations, Schneider Electric, Tech Mahindra, Sierra Wireless, Siemens, Honeywell, Bosch Software Innovations, ARM, and PTC, among others.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For IoT in smart cities market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the IoT in smart cities market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of IoT in smart cities market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for IoT in smart cities market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of IoT in smart cities market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for IoT in smart cities market.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the IoT in smart cities market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the IoT in smart cities market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the IoT in smart cities market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the IoT in smart cities market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solution and Services

By Application:

o E Lighting

o Traffic

o Utilities

o Public Safety

o Environmental Monitoring

o Others

By End-User:

o Information and Technology

o Telecommunication

o Government

o Automation

o Energy

o Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

o North America, by Component

o North America, by Application

o North America, by End-User

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Component

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by End-User

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Component

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Component

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Component

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by End-User

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

o Rest of the World, by Component

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by End-User

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the IoT in smart cities market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the IoT in smart cities market.

