Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2020 | Scope of Current and Future Industry 2025

The study on the “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the use of electrophysiological methods such as electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography (EMG), and evoked potentials to monitor the functional integrity of certain neural structures (e.g., nerves, spinal cord and parts of the brain) during surgery. The purpose of IONM is to reduce the risk to the patient of iatrogenic damage to the nervous system, and/or to provide functional guidance to the surgeon and anesthesiologist.

Neuromonitoring employs various electrophysiologic modalities, such as extracellular single unit and local field recordings, SSEP, transcranial electrical motor evoked potentials (TCeMEP), EEG, EMG, and auditory brainstem response (ABR). For a given surgery, the set of modalities used depends in part on which neural structures are at risk. Transcranial Doppler imaging (TCDI) is also becoming more widely used to detect vascular emboli. TCDI can be used in tandem with EEG during vascular surgery. IONM techniques have significantly reduced the rates of morbidity and mortality without introducing additional risks.

This report focuses on the global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cadwell

Computational Diagnostics

Medtronic

Natus Medical

NuVasive

SpecialtyCare

Sentient Medical Systems

Accurate Monitoring

Advanced Medical Resources

American Intraoperative Monitoring

Axiom Intraoperative Monitoring

Bovie Medical

Bromedicon

Checkpoint Surgical

Clinical Neurodiagnostics

CNS Neuromonitoring

Dr. Langer Medical

Emotiv

inomed

IntraNerve

Medsurant Monitoring

Neuro Alert

Neurolink Monitoring

Neurological Monitoring Associates

NeuroMonitoring Technologies

Neurophysiology Services Asia

NeuroSentinel

Neurostatus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM

Market segment by Application, split into

Neuro & spine surgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeries

Orthopedic surgeries

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Intraoperative Neuromonitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

