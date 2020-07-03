Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market 2020 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players 2025

The study on the “Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Report evaluates the growth rate and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities and trends. The report contains a comprehensive Market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

As urbanization and concerns about safety widen, the demand for fire protection equipment is expected to surge. Fire equipment consists of various devices ranging from escape and rescue equipment to firefighting gear and fire extinguishers. Fire extinguisher cabinets, dry hydrants, fire extinguisher alarms, fire hoses, fire probing tools, wheeled fire extinguishers, fire blankets, fire extinguisher brackets, escape ladders, hydrant wrenches, and hydrant valves are some common fire protection equipment.

Growing concerns about safety, implementation of building safety codes, and renovation conducts have been propelling the growth of the global fire protection equipment market. In China, for instance, the Code of Design for Building Fire Protection and Prevention needs to be adhered to. State agencies have developed these standards in collaboration with municipal agencies, designers, and industrial experts. The public security ministry governs these regulations via local fire services.

As the industrial sector in emerging economies flourishes, the number of casualties caused by fire accidents have been escalating. Loss of life and property caused by fire accidents is not uncommon. As an attempt to reduce the number of casualties caused by fire accidents worldwide, the installation of fire protection has been increasingly acknowledged. All these factors have stoked the growth of the market.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Fire Safety Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Industrial Fire Safety Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Robert Bosch

Siemens

Tyco

Napco Security

Space Age

United Technologies

Hochiki

Market Segment by Product Type

Fire alarm system

Fire extinguisher

Market Segment by Application

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Fire Safety Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Industrial Fire Safety Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Industrial Fire Safety Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Size

2.2 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Industrial Fire Safety Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

