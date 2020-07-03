Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis by 2028

A recent report published by QMI on industrial control systems (ICS) security market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of industrial control systems security market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for industrial control systems security during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in industrial control systems security market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Click Here to Get Sample of the Premium Report @

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-62595?utm_source=cod&utm_medium=Arshad

According to the report, the industrial control systems security market has been segmented, by security type (network security, application security, endpoint security, database security), by solution (firewall, SCADA encryption, antivirus/anti-malware, intrusion detection & prevention, identity & access management {IAM}, distributed denial of service {DDOS} solution, data loss prevention {DLP}, virtualization security, security information and event management {SIEM}, unified threat management {UTM}), by service (managed service, integration & consulting, audit & reporting, risk management), by application (power and energy, critical manufacturing, mining, water utility, transportation, chemical).

Companies Covered: ABB Ltd., BAE Systems, Bayshore Networks, Inc., Belden, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cyberbit, Dragos, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kaspersky Labs, Nozomi Networks, Inc., Rolloos Industries B.V., FireEye Inc., McAfee, LLC, OT Claroty Ltd., Raytheon Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, SecurityMatters, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro Inc.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For industrial control systems security market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the industrial control systems security market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of industrial control systems security market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for industrial control systems security market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of industrial control systems security market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for industrial control systems security market.

Make an Enquiry for purchasing this Report @

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-62595?utm_source=cod&utm_medium=Arshad

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the industrial control systems (ICS) security market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the industrial control systems (ICS) security market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the industrial control systems (ICS) security market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the industrial control systems (ICS) security market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Security Type:

o Network Security

o Application Security

o Endpoint Security

o Database Security

By Solution:

o Firewall

o SCADA Encryption

o Antivirus/Anti-Malware

o Intrusion Detection & Prevention

o Identity & Access Management {IAM}

o Distributed Denial of Service {DDoS} Solution

o Data Loss Prevention {DLP}

o Virtualization Security

o Security Information and Event Management {SIEM}

o Unified Threat Management {UTM}

By Service:

o Managed Service

o Integration & Consulting

o Audit & Reporting

o Risk Management

By Application:

o Power and Energy

o Critical Manufacturing

o Mining, Water Utility

o Transportation

o Chemical

Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Security Type

o North America, by Solution

o North America, by Service

o North America, by Application

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Security Type

o Western Europe, by Solution

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by Application

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Security Type

o Asia Pacific, by Solution

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by Application

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Security Type

o Eastern Europe, by Solution

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by Application

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Security Type

o Middle East, by Solution

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by Application

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Security Type

o Rest of the World, by Solution

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by Application

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the industrial control systems (ICS) security market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the industrial control systems (ICS) security market.

Contact:

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 121 364 6144 APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.