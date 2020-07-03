High Throughput Screening Market 2020: Global Industry Size by Product and Service (Instruments, Consumables & Accessories), by Technology (2D Cell Culture), by Application, by End User & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

High-throughput screening is a technique for scientific experimentation particularly utilized in drug discovery and relevant to the fields of biology and chemistry.

The Global High Throughput Screening Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

High content screening market drivers and increasing R&D spending are two major factors augmenting the market growth. Conversely, capital-intensive nature of Hts might impede the market growth.

The global high throughput screening market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology, application, end user and region. Based on product & service the market is segmented into reagents & assay kits, instruments, consumables & accessories, software and services. Based on technology the market is segmented into cell-based assays, 2d cell culture, 3d cell culture, perfusion cell culture, lab-on-a-chip (LOC), ultra-high-throughput screening, bioinformatics and label-free technology. Based on application the market is segmented into target identification & validation, primary and secondary screening, toxicology assessment and other applications. Based on end user the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and government institutes, contract research organizations and other end users. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of product & service, the market is split into:

* Reagents & Assay Kits

* Instruments

* Consumables & Accessories

* Software

* Services

On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

* Cell-based Assays

* 2D Cell Culture

* 3D Cell Culture, Perfusion Cell Culture

* Lab-on-a-chip (LOC)

* Ultra-high-throughput Screening

* Bioinformatics

* Label-free Technology

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

* Target Identification & Validation

* Primary and Secondary Screening

* Toxicology Assessment

* Other Applications

On the basis of end user, the market is split into:

* Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

* Academic and Government Institutes

* Contract Research Organizations

* Other End Users

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

* Agilent Technologies, Inc.

* Danaher Corporation

* Perkinelmer, Inc.

* Tecan Group

* Axxam S.P.A.

* Bio-Rad Laboratories

* Merck Group

* Hamilton Company

* Corning Incorporated

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

