Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market 2020 : Worldwide Overview by Industry Size and Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players

The study on the “Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://industrystatsreport.com/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=12355&RequestType=Sample

The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is a specialized electronic circuit designed to rapidly manipulate and alter memory to accelerate the creation of images in a frame buffer intended for output to a display device. GPUs are used in embedded systems, mobile phones, personal computers, workstations, and game consoles. Modern GPUs are very efficient at manipulating computer graphics and image processing, and their highly parallel structure makes them more efficient than general-purpose CPUs for algorithms where the processing of large blocks of data is done in parallel. In a personal computer, a GPU can be present on a video card, or it can be embedded on the motherboard or—in certain CPUs—on the CPU die.

Rising number of heavy graphic games is the major factor driving the growth of the GPU market. These heavy graphic games require high memory graphic cards, thus driving the growth of GPU market. Rising adoption of portable computing devices such as laptops is also supporting the growth of the GPU market across the world. Rise in demand for animation based games such as FIFA and Need for Speed and growth in adoption of virtual reality headsets are anticipated to provide immense opportunities for the GPU market in coming years. Growth of mobile based gaming and declining demand for desktops is expected to restrain the growth of GPU market across the world.

APAC is expected to account for almost 38% of the total market shares by the end of the forecast period and will also dominate the market throughout the next four years. The increasing demand for laptops due to their reduced ASPs and the recent increase in unit shipments of notebooks to countries such as Singapore and Japan due to the presence of technology-driven customers and gamers will drive the growth of the GPU market in this region.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). This report studies the global market size of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

NVIDIA Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Broadcom Corporation

ARM Limited

Imagination Technologies Group

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm

VeriSilicon (Vivante)

Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation

VIA Technologies

Market Segment by Product Type

Discrete GPU

Integrated GPU

Hybrid GPU

Market Segment by Application

Desktops

Notebooks

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size

2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Read More: https://industrystatsreport.com/Semiconductor-and-Electronics/Graphics-Processing-Unit-GPU-Market-Growth-Rate-Demands-and-Status/Summary

About us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]