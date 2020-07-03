Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Study 2020-2026 by Current and Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast | Arcelor Mittal SA, POSCO, Voestalpine Group

“

Quality Market Research on Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Arcelor Mittal SA, POSCO, Voestalpine Group, Baosteel Group Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, United States Steel Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel Limited, JFE Steel Corporation, Essar Steel

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segmentation by Product:

SiBelow 0.5%

Si:0.5~6.5%

Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy

Automobile

Household Appliances

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SiBelow 0.5%

1.4.3 Si:0.5~6.5%

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Energy

1.5.3 Automobile

1.5.4 Household Appliances

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Industry

1.6.1.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel by Country

6.1.1 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arcelor Mittal SA

11.1.1 Arcelor Mittal SA Corporation Information

11.1.2 Arcelor Mittal SA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Arcelor Mittal SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Arcelor Mittal SA Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.1.5 Arcelor Mittal SA Recent Development

11.2 POSCO

11.2.1 POSCO Corporation Information

11.2.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 POSCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 POSCO Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.2.5 POSCO Recent Development

11.3 Voestalpine Group

11.3.1 Voestalpine Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 Voestalpine Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Voestalpine Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Voestalpine Group Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.3.5 Voestalpine Group Recent Development

11.4 Baosteel Group Corporation

11.4.1 Baosteel Group Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Baosteel Group Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Baosteel Group Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Baosteel Group Corporation Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.4.5 Baosteel Group Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

11.5.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.5.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

11.6 United States Steel Corporation

11.6.1 United States Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 United States Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 United States Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 United States Steel Corporation Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.6.5 United States Steel Corporation Recent Development

11.7 Steel Authority of India Limited

11.7.1 Steel Authority of India Limited Corporation Information

11.7.2 Steel Authority of India Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Steel Authority of India Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Steel Authority of India Limited Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.7.5 Steel Authority of India Limited Recent Development

11.8 Tata Steel Limited

11.8.1 Tata Steel Limited Corporation Information

11.8.2 Tata Steel Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Tata Steel Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Tata Steel Limited Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.8.5 Tata Steel Limited Recent Development

11.9 JFE Steel Corporation

11.9.1 JFE Steel Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 JFE Steel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 JFE Steel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 JFE Steel Corporation Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.9.5 JFE Steel Corporation Recent Development

11.10 Essar Steel

11.10.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

11.10.2 Essar Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Essar Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Essar Steel Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Products Offered

11.10.5 Essar Steel Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Grain-oriented Electrical Steel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

”