Global Product Stewardship Market 2020 by Key Vendors: Anthesis Consulting Group PLC, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, John Wood Group PLC, Phylmar Group.

Product Stewardship Market is driven by rising awareness within companies for better environment & health of the employees, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 781.02 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1457.44 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.11% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Product Stewardship Market By Type (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Product Stewardship Market 2020: This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact analysis on the market. The Product Stewardship market report contains information in terms of ascent in deals for the estimated time frame, 2019 to 2026. Clients can utilize this data alongside the driving components, for example, socioeconomic and income created from different items are mentioned in this Product Stewardship report to improve investigation of their services and product. Plus, the report discusses the market development rate and item deals to empower entrepreneurs to decide the achievement or failure of a particular service or product. Some of the key players profiled in the study VelocityEHS, Intelex Technologies, Anthesis Consulting Group PLC, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, John Wood Group PLC, Phylmar Group., Yordas Limited, Scout Environmental Inc. and Young & Global Partners.

Competitive Landscape of the Product Stewardship Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are Verisk Analytics, Inc., SAP SE, ENVIANCE, CGI Inc., Enablon, Gensuite, thinkstep, UL LLC, Sphera, ERM Group, Inc., Enhesa, ProcessMAP,

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, for improvement of product stewardship & chemical management Verisk 3E & Gensuite announced a strategic alliance. This alliance will give access Verisk 3E’s, 3E Optimize platform to the joint customers.

In May 2016, Paintback, a national paint product stewardship scheme has been launched by Victoria state government.

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Product Stewardship Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Type Solutions Services Business Consulting and Advisory Services Deployment and Implementation Services Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance Services Training and Support Services

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprises



Regional Analysis for Global Product Stewardship Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Product Stewardship Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Stringent government rules for the environmental protection for sustainable development across the globe.

Increase in the initiatives & awareness within the organizations for safety of the environment

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about such type of technique & market in many countries across the globe.

Unable to track that every person who possesses the product is completing his responsibility towards environment.

