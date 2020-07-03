Global Microcarrier Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast To 2020-2026|Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG

Global microcarrier market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1208.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1912.11 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for vaccines that are cell-based and advancements in technology.
Scope of the Report:
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Microcarrier market.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.
Access Sample Copy Of Microcarrier [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microcarrier-market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the microcarrier market are Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and GENERAL ELECTRIC, Danaher Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Lonza, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Eppendorf AG, HiMedia Laboratories, and Sartorius AG .
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for mammalian cells in the research institutes and biopharmaceuticals industry is expected to drive the market growth
Availability of private and public funding for research based on cells is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
High cost of research on cell biology is expected to restrain the market growth
Limitations in of high-density cell culture production is also expected to restrain the market growth
To know more about the study https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-microcarrier-market
Segmentation: Global Microcarrier Market
By Product
Equipment
Bioreactors
Culture Vessels
Cell Counters
Filtration Systems
Accessories
Consumables
Media
Sera/Serum-Based Media
Serum-Free Media
Other Media
Reagents
Microcarrier Beads
Untreated Microcarrier Beads
Cationic Microcarriers
Collagen-Coated Microcarriers
Protein-Coated Microcarriers Application
Application
Vaccine Manufacturing
Cell Therapy
Other Applications
End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Inquire before buying https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microcarrier-market
Key Developments in the Market:
In February 2018, Corning Incorporated and CytoSMART Technologies B.V. announced an agreement for cell counting device. Corning Incorporated would become an exclusive supplier of CytoSMART Technologies B.V ‘s new cell counter.
In February 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) launched a mini bioreactor vessel for ambr 250 high throughput (ht) systems. It is designed for the growth of adherent cells on microcarriers and to enable scalable cell culture and rapid process development of vaccines.
About Us:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-2818
Email: [email protected]