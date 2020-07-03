Global Medical Connectors Market 2026 Analysis with Top Global Players TE Connectivity., Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLC, Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A., Samtec

GLOBAL MEDICAL CONNECTORS MARKET IS REGISTERING A HEALTHY CAGR OF 10.8% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. THIS RISE IN THE MARKET CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES AND MEDICAL DEVICES AND HOME HEALTHCARE MARKET GROWTH. ADVANCEMENT IN THE MEDICAL DEVICES IS DRIVING THIS MARKET.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global medical connectors market are Amphenol Corporation, Delphi Technologies, ITT Inc., Mouser Electronics, Inc., Smiths Interconnect, TE Connectivity., Fischer Connectors SA, Molex, LLC, Esterline Technologies Corporation, LEMO S.A., Samtec, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Foxconn Electronics Inc, Stäubli Electrical Connectors AG, ODU GmbH & Co. KG, Axon’ Cable, Bel Fuse Inc., PalPilot International Corp, phg Peter Hengstler GmbH + Co. KG., Omnetics Connector Corp, KEL Corporation., EUROMICRON Werkzeuge GmbH.

Scope of the Report:

Market trends impacting the growth of the global beverage stabilizers market Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, function and application. To get a comprehensive overview of the Medical Connectors market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, a fool-proof connector system has been developed by the circular connector specialist manufacturer – Binder, for patient monitoring in the medical and home health care industry. The connector is capable of more than 5000 mating cycles satisfying operating requirements of several medical system applications

In June 2019, Teleflex medical recalled the Hudson RCI Sheridan Endotracheal Tubes due to the risk of the Sheridan connector disconnecting from the breathing circuit. According to FDA it is a Class I recall, which is considered as the most serious type of recall. Using such devices can cause severe injuries or death.

Segmentation: Global Medical Connectors Market

By Product

Flat Surgical Silicone Cables

Embedded Electronics Connectors

Radio-Frequency Connectors

Disposable Plastic Connectors

Hybrid Circular Connectors And Receptacle System

Power Cords With Retention System

Lighted Hospital-Grade Cords

Magnetic Medical Connectors

Push-Pull Connectors

By Application

Patient Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Electrosurgical Instruments

Cardiology Devices

Endoscopy Devices

Respiratory Devices

Analyzers And Processing Instruments

Dental Instruments

Neurology Devices

Enteral Devices

Other Applications

By End-Users

Hospital & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories And Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of chronic disease is driving this market

Advancement in technology and development of medical connectors will drive the market growth

Rise in demand in developing countries tend to drive the market growth

Awareness related to health care among people is also contributing to the market growth

Market Restraints

Strict regulations standard and mandates is hampering the growth of the market

Increasing demand for wireless connectivity is restraining the growth of the market

