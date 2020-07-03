Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2020 is Booming Worldwide with Key Players PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs,

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. New Growth Forecast Report on Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market By Type (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Solutions, Services), End- User (Transportation and Logistics, Insurance, Healthcare, Media &Entertainment, Vehicle Manufacturer, Government Agencies), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Commercial Vehicle Telematics market report delivers an exhaustive study with respect to present and upcoming opportunities which shed light on the future investment in the market. Some of the key players profiled in the study Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

Competitive Landscape of the Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market

Key Players Mentioned in the study are PTC, Trimble Inc., Tomtom Telematics BV, Verizon, Mix Telematics, Zonar Systems, Octo Group S.p.A., Omnitracs, Mastenaut Limited, Microlise Telematics Pvt. Ltd, Inseego Corp., Trimble Inc., Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, HARMAN International, AT&T.

Market Segmentation

The Global Commercial Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market has been divided into product types, application, and regions. These segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help customers increase their business and take calculated decisions.

By Type OEM Aftermarket

By Application Solutions Services

By End- User Transportation and Logistics Insurance Healthcare Media &Entertainment Vehicle Manufacturer Government Agencies



Regional Analysis for Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, MiX Telematics launched their MiX Now which is a simple and self- service fleet software. Mix Now will send useful reminders and alerts and how vehicles are used to the business owners or managers.

In August 2017, ERM Advanced Telematics announce the launch of the StarLink Tracker. It has Wi-Fi which will help in the vehicle tracking, will monitor driver behaviour. They are designed for the installation in both production line and in aftermarket.

Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for fleet management services and government initiatives for deployment of vehicle tracking

There is increase in the adoption of the telematics in business

Market Restraint:

Concerns related to security and safety is the major factor restraining its growth.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Type

7 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By End-User

8 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, By Geography

9 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market, Company Landscape

10 Swot Analysis

11 Company Profiles

12 Questionnaire

13 Conclusion

14 Related Reports

Detailed TOC of Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-commercial-vehicle-telematics-market

