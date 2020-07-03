Firewall as a Service Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends And Industry Analysis by 2028 | Intel (McAfee), Skybox Security, Cisco Systems Inc.

A recent report published by QMI on firewall as a service market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of firewall as a service market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for firewall as a service during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in firewall as a service market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the firewall as a service market has been segmented by product (firewalls [proxy servers, stateful inspection firewall, unified threat management (UTM), next-generation firewall (NGFW)), by management software/tools (auditing & compliance, cloud security, connectivity management, automation, backup & recovery), by application (BFSI, healthcare, government, retail, education, manufacturing), by service model (SAAS, IAAS, PAAS), by delivery model (public, private, hybrid).

Major Companies:

o CheckPoint Software Technologies

o Palo Alto Networks

o Fortinet Inc.

o Cisco Systems Inc.

o Intel (McAfee)

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Symantec

o Tufin

o Skybox Security

o Firemon

o Algosec

o FireEye

o Zscaler

o Watchguard

o F5 Networks

o Juniper Networks

o Barracuda Networks

o Cato Networks

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For firewall as a service market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the firewall as a service market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of firewall as a service market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for firewall as a service market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of firewall as a service market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for firewall as a service market.

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for Firewall as a service market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in Firewall as a service market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the Firewall as a service market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of Firewall as a service market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Firewalls

o Proxy Servers, Stateful Inspection Firewall

o Unified threat management (UTM)

o Next-generation Firewall (NGFW)

By Management Software/Tools:

o Auditing & Compliance

o Cloud Security

o Connectivity Management

o Automation

o Backup & Recovery

By Application:

o BFSI

o Healthcare

o Government

o Retail

o Education

o Manufacturing

By Service Model:

o SaaS

o IaaS

o PaaS

By Delivery Model:

o Public

o Private

o Hybrid

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by Management Software/Tools

o North America, by Application

o North America, by Service Model

o North America, by Delivery Model

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by Management Software/Tools

o Western Europe, by Application

o Western Europe, by Service Model

o Western Europe, by Delivery Model

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by Management Software/Tools

o Asia Pacific, by Application

o Asia Pacific, by Service Model

o Asia Pacific, by Delivery Model

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by Management Software/Tools

o Eastern Europe, by Application

o Eastern Europe, by Service Model

o Eastern Europe, by Delivery Model

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by Management Software/Tools

o Middle East, by Application

o Middle East, by Service Model

o Middle East, by Delivery Model

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by Management Software/Tools

o Rest of the World, by Application

o Rest of the World, by Service Model

o Rest of the World, by Delivery Model

