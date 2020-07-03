Facial Recognition Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting By 2025

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing security requirements in government sectors for employee attendance and identification. Facial recognition is a biometric technology which provides high-level security for public and private sectors. It considers selected facial features and compares them with a database to provide authorization. Facial recognition system includes software, readers, and related database for providing accuracy along with security.

The regional analysis of Global Facial Recognition Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North American region is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries viz. India, Indonesia, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

*2D

*3D

*Facial Analytics

By Application:

*Financial Services & Banking

*Homeland Security

*Government

*Retail

*Military

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include NEC Corporation, 3M Cogent, Aware Inc., Animetrics Inc., Precise Biometrics, Aurora Computer Services Ltd., Ayonix Inc., Nuance Communications, FaceFirst, Safran Group, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Facial Recognition Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

