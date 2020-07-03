Energy Trading And Risk Management (ETRM) Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2015-2020

Energy trading, transaction and risk management (ETRM) software includes applications, architecture and tools applied in business processes related to trading of energy commodities. The ETRM system enables information exchanges within the credit, operations, contract, trade floor and accounting functions with the help of an integrated system. The processes that are integrated into it are event and trade data, risk strategies, risk policies, scheduling of the task and settlement execution. The systems offer monitoring, transparency, control of the access and compliance issues.

Market Analysis

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The future of the ETRM market will largely be driven by the oil and process industries. Energy companies function in a dynamic regulatory environment which increases the demand for ETRM software.

The energy industries are using the ETRM systems to help them tackle multiple needs like regulatory compliance, reduce risk coverage and to speed up the trading activities. The demand for ETRM products is increasing in correlation with the trading and collateral management platforms for large sell-side firms, or enterprise resource planning (ERP) services to support process-oriented firms. The absence of regulatory compliances is a deterrent for new entrants.

Geographical Segmentation

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market has been segmented by – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The demand for ETRM software is high in the emerging economies. Despite a slowdown in China’s economic growth, growth in the APAC region is expected to be higher than the rest of the world.

Key Vendors

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Open Link Financial, Triple Point Technology, Eka Software Solutions, SAP, Accenture, and Sapient. Total 10 companies are covered. The report also includes companies to watch out for- Ventyx, Trayport and Calvus.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes a detailed profiling of the key vendors in the market which includes merger and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic collaborations, competitive landscaping etc.

Benefits

The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market report provides an exhaustive analysis of the ETRM market globally. The report provides a detailed analysis of the ETRM marketing terms of commodities, functional types, vendor types and regions. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of ETRM in various commodities. The report also gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape.

The report will be useful for the key stakeholders of the ETRM market such as technology enablers and service providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional trends

