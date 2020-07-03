Energy Drinks Market (COVID-19) Impact Analysis, Growth, Trends, Forecast – 2030 | FMI Report

Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the energy drinks market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global energy drinks market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Format Flavor Caffeinated

De-caffeinated Shots

powder

Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Unflavored

Flavored Citrus Berries Mocha Pomegranate Apple Mint Blends (Mix) Cola Watermelon Chocolate Others



Nature Distribution Channel Region Organic

Conventional B2B

B2C Store Based Retailing Hypermarkets /Supermarkets Convenience Stores Mom And Pop Stores Discount Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries Online Retail

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the energy drinks market includes the market country analysis, technology roadmap analysis, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global energy drinks market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the energy drinks market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the energy drinks market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the energy drinks market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the energy drinks market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the energy drinks market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the energy drinks market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the energy drinks market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Energy Drinks Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the energy drinks market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the energy drinks market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the energy drinks market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical energy drinks market (2015-2018), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Product Type

Based on product type, the energy drinks market is segmented into caffeinated and de-caffeinated. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 08 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Format

Based on format, the energy drinks market is segmented into shots, powder, ready-to-drink (RTD). This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on format.

Chapter 09 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030, by Flavor

This chapter provides details about the energy drinks market on the basis of flavor, and has been classified into unflavored and flavored. Flavored is further segmented into citrus, berries, mocha, pomegranate, apple, mint, blends (mix), cola, watermelon, chocolate, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on flavors.

Chapter 10 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Nature

Based on nature, the energy drinks market is segmented into organic and conventional. This section also offers market attractiveness analysis based on nature.

Chapter 11 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030, by Distribution Channel

This chapter provides details about the energy drinks market on the basis of distribution channel, and has been classified into B2B and B2C. B2C is further segmented into store based retailing (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, mom and pop stores, discount stores, specialty stores, independent small groceries)and online retail. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis based on flavors

Chapter 12 – Global Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Energy drinks market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Oceania and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 13 – North America Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the energy drinks market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on different segment and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the energy drinks market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the energy drinks market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 -Europe Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the energy drinks market based on different segments in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – Asia Pacific excluding Japan Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the energy drinks market based on different segments in countries such as India, China, ASEAN, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – Japan Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the energy drinks market in the Japan, including different segments of the market.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the energy drinks market is expected to grow in Australia and New Zealand, along with different segments of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Middle East and Africa Energy Drinks Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the energy drinks market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 20 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the energy drinks market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the energy drinks market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Red Bull GmbH, Monster Beverage Corp., Kraft Foods Inc., Nestlé S.A., The Gatorade Company, Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., Rockstar Inc., Arizona Beverage Company, Sinebrychoff (Carlsberg Group), HYPE Energy, Living Essentials LLC, Zipfizz Corporation, Asia Brewery Incorporated, Unique Beverage Company LLC, Bomba USA, LLC, Vital Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NEALKO ORAVAN, spol. s r.o. (Black Hoarse), Xyience Energy Drink, Energy Beverages LLC., and others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the energy drinks report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the energy drinks market.