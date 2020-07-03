Emerging Inkjet Printing Technologies Market size Discern Magnified Growth During COVID-19 2021

The global market for inkjet technologies should reach $12.6 billion by 2021 from $4.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

The report addresses trends in inkjet technology and the global market for the most promising inkjet applications during the period from 2015 through 2021, including –

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11768

– Product decoration (e.g., fabrics, ceramics, glass, foods).

– Flavorings and fragrances.

– Electronics.

– Medicine and life sciences.

– Chemicals.

– 3-D printing.

– Optics.

– Energy.

The study does not cover traditional inkjet printing applications such as consumer- and graphic arts-oriented inkjet printers in any detail. The market for these technologies is covered in another recent BCC Research report, SMC036D Microfluidics: Technologies and Global Markets, to which the reader is referred for more information.

The study format includes the following major elements –

– Executive summary.

– Overview, including definitions, a brief history, technology characteristics, applications and a market summary.

– Developments in inkjet technology that are expected to influence the market through 2021.

– Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application, during the period from 2015 to 2021.

– General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term.

– Descriptions of key players in the inkjet industry.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for emerging inkjet printing technologies and applications, with a focus on those that have the potential to be disruptive, not just incremental improvements or refinements of existing. (e.g., consumer inkjet) technologies.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Information on the specific drivers, trends, and challenges for different segments of the market.

– Definitions of enabling technologies, such as microfluidics, nanotechnology, and others; technology segments, such as print heads, inks and other fluids.

– Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters.

– Patent analyses.

– Profiles of leading companies in the industry.

SCOPE AND FORMAT

The report addresses trends in inkjet technology and the global market for the most promising inkjet applications during the period from 2015 through 2021, including:

– Product decoration (e.g., fabrics, ceramics, glass, foods).

– Flavorings and fragrances.

– Electronics.

– Medicine and life sciences.

– Chemicals.

– 3-D printing.

– Optics.

– Energy.

The study does not cover traditional inkjet printing applications such as consumer- and graphic arts-oriented inkjet printers in any detail. The market for these technologies is covered in another recent BCC Research report, SMC036D Microfluidics: Technologies and Global Markets, to which the reader is referred for more information.

The study format includes the following major elements:

– Executive summary.

– Overview, including definitions, a brief history, technology characteristics, applications and a market summary.

– Developments in inkjet technology that are expected to influence the market through 2021.

– Detailed market estimates and projections for each technology and application, during the period from 2015 to 2021.

– General assessment of expected technological and market trends in the longer term.

– Descriptions of key players in the inkjet industry.

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/11768